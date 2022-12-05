MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Saturday morning who was found with drugs and a stolen gun during a traffic stop, according to a release from the MPD.
George Ruggs, 28, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Receiving stolen property
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Officers pulled Ruggs over on North Lafayette Street at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Officers detained Ruggs and found two guns and drugs inside his car. One of the guns was reported stolen outside the MPD jurisdiction.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.