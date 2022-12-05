MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Saturday morning who was found with drugs and a stolen gun during a traffic stop, according to a release from the MPD.

George Ruggs, 28, was arrested and charged with the following:

Receiving stolen property

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Officers pulled Ruggs over on North Lafayette Street at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Officers detained Ruggs and found two guns and drugs inside his car. One of the guns was reported stolen outside the MPD jurisdiction.