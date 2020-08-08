Traffic: I-10 westbound seeing large congestion

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — I-10 westbound is seeing a large congestion from the Wallace tunnel and onto the I-10 bridge.

There are no reported accident or disabled vehicles at this time. The congestion is expected to end around 6:00 PM tonight.

