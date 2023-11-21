THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A train and car collision impacted Tuesday morning commutes in Theodore.

At 4:14 a.m. on Tuesday, Mobile police officers responded to the collision near the intersection of Bellingrath Road and Highway 90. As a result, parts of Bellingrath Road, Cary Hamilton Road and Peary Road were shut down.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

The Mobile Police Department said a car had stalled on the tracks, and the driver of the car was able to escape before the crash. Nobody was in the car at impact.

Nearby business owners estimated that the train started moving again five hours later at 9 a.m.

“It was bad trying to get home,” Lawerance Tolbert, a nearby resident who works the night shift, said. “It took me almost 30 minutes to get home, which it usually only takes me seven minutes to get home.”

Although the driver of the car had escaped, they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

“It was looking pretty bad,” Tolbert said. “There was traffic everywhere.”

This is an ongoing investigation conducted by the CSX Corporation.

We reached out to CSX for comment, and no one was available.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Rose Ann talks Snoop Dogg going smokeless with TMZ