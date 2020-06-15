Traffic Alert: Westbound Government Street Closure between Royal St and St Emanuel St

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Mobile wants residents to be aware of some closures underway later this week due to work being done by Alabama Power.

Westbound Government St between Royal & St. Emanuel, will be closed for approximately 4 hours on Wednesday, June 17th beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Two blocks of St. Emanuel will be closed between Government St. and Dauphin St. from 9:00 a.m. Wed until noon, Thursday, June 18th.

This is a phase of the ongoing Alabama Power infrastructure improvements.

