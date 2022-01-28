BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police and CSX Railroad Officials are investigating a wreck involving a vehicle vs train near the Hoyle Avenue crossing Friday morning.

According to officials, all of the railroad vehicle crossings will be blocked for much of Friday morning while this scene is processed.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that collided with the train only suffered minor injuries.

No injuries to any of the CSX employees. Alternate route is the Highway 31/59 bypass.

