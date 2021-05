UPDATE(05/15/21 121:11 PM) — The cause of the back up on the Bayway bridge is due to a major crash on the bridge. The crash is blocking the right lane and shoulder.

Use caution when traveling westbound.

ORIGINAL STORY

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The I-10 Bayway bridge is backed up from the Wallace tunnel going westbound.

The reason of this backup has yet to be confirmed at this time.