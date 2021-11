ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) -- COVID Vaccine mandates are a hot topic in Alabama with some of the area's largest employers beginning to enforce them. While Alabama’s governor signed new protections for workers into law yesterday, some conservatives argue the new measures don’t go far enough.

