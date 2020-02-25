TRAFFIC ALERT: Causeway lane closure Wednesday, Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The eastbound right lane of the Causeway will be closed on Thursday Feb. 26 and 27 between the Cochrane Bridge and the Bankhead Tunnel, according to ALDOT.
That stretch of road will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
Crews need to perform drainage maintenance operations.
ALDOT is telling drivers to expect delays and seek an alternate route during peak travel tines.
