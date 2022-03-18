MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A crash involving two vehicles has closed the eastbound lanes of I-10 at Theodore Dawes Road, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agencies.

ALEA troopers are on scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer. The trailer is overturned, completely blocking the flow of traffic, according to a news release from the ALEA.

The crash happened Friday, March 18 at about 9:53 a.m. Traffic is being diverted to I-10 at exit 13. Currently, it is not known if anyone suffered injuries from the crash. ALEA troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.

WKRG News 5 will provide you with updates as the story develops.