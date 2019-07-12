Tractor trailer catches fire in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a tractor trailer fire on Interstate 65 southbound between US Hwy 45 and Moffett Road just after 1:00 p.m. Friday. Mobile Fire-Rescue says they received multiple calls reporting a commercial vehicle pulling a dump-trailer on fire. When crews arrived on scene, they found the truck fully involved in fire. The driver was out of the vehicle and uninjured, and the trailer was empty.

Multiple fire engines and a water tanker responded. The Hazardous Materials Response Team was dispatched to assist with containing a diesel and hydraulic spill. A cleanup contractor was en route to the scene to remove the spilled material. No injuries were reported.