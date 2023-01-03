ALABAMA (WKRG) — Severe weather is expected to impact much of the WKRG News 5 coverage area Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

The First Alert Storm Team is tracking two waves of storms. WKRG News 5 is keeping a running tab of storm damage in South Alabama and neighboring cities in both Mississippi and Florida.

The following is a list of storm damage:

Clarke County

Road blocked on Highway 84 at mile marker 44 west of Grove Hill blocking both lanes (AL DOT on the scene)

Trees down on Winn Road near Berrys Chapel Road

Trees down on Zimco Road in the Grove Hill area

EMA Director Roy Waite said the trees down are not creating any issues for homes or traffic.

This story will be updated as News 5 learns of more damage reported.