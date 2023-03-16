MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A toxicologist took the stand Thursday in the murder trial of Jonathan Nakhla. Nakhla is accused of driving drunk and at high speeds when his car wrecked, killing University of South Alabama Medical student Samantha Thomas in August 2020.

Dr. Curt Harper, chief toxicologist for the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, testified he conducted his own calculations of the hospital’s blood sample that was taken from Nakhla after he was brought in after the crash.

Harper said based on his calculations, Nakhla’s blood alcohol level was between 0.11 and 0.125 at the time of the crash. Nakhla’s defense questioned that number because it was estimated after the fact and not taken at the crash site on the West I-65 Service Road.

The defense also argued Dr. Harper’s calculations did not factor when Nakhla was allegedly drinking or whether or not he ate anything.

Earlier Thursday, the jury also heard from Ronnie Redding, who owns an wreck reconstruction business. Redding testified that the black box data recorded in Nakhla’s car was accurate and working properly.

Prosecutors have said the black box showed Nakhla’s Audi Spider going 138 miles per hour in the moments before the wreck. The defense has argued that it wasn’t working properly because it was missing some of the airbag deployments.

Dr. Harrison Pearl was the last witness to testify Thursday. Judge Ben Brooks allowed the defense to call their witness to the stand amid the prosecution’s case because of schedule conflict.

Dr. Pearl was a neurologist at Mobile Infirmary when Nakhla was brought in. He testified that Nakhla had a concussion and nystagmus when he evaluated him Saturday, August 2, 2020. He said Nakhla was “impulsive” and his thoughts were “disorganized” but that he did not believe it had anything to do with alcohol at the time he saw him.