THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A large fire was reported overnight at the Holcim cement plant in southern Mobile County.

The Theodore plant, located at 3051 Hamilton Boulevard, produces 1.5 million tons of cement each year, according to Holcim’s website.

Mobile Fire-Rescue shared photos of the fire on Twitter early Friday, February 17. The post said the fire happened in the plant’s preheater tower.

MFRD said the first firefighters arrived around 11:40 p.m. Thursday with more units called out to help just before midnight.