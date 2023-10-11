MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you visit Turner Marine this month, one towboat may stick out from the rest.

Just off Dog River, this towboat dons a new look — wrapped all in pink.

“It sticks out very much. It’s hard to miss this boat coming down the river or on the bay,” said Capt. Sean Curtis.

They call the boat, “Goodwin.” Normally used as a towing vessel, and for salvage and recovery operations, Curtis gives her a new job for the month of October.

“We just want to do our part and do what we can to raise awareness and help raise funds for the disease,” said Curtis.

Money raised will go toward research at the National Breast Cancer Foundation. With its unique look, Curtis hopes his boat will bring a lot of attention to the cause.

Goodwin is not alone in this effort to raise awareness. Curtis tells News 5 that seven other ports throughout the country have also wrapped their boats in pink, but he says his boat is special.

“Our design is very unique. It’s not like anyone else’s,” said Curtis. “We wanted to do something a little bit different. Really spend some time on the graphic design, make it stand out.”

Not only does Goodwin stand out, but for Curtis, the new look is an homage to someone special in his life.

“Last year, my mother-in-law got breast cancer and she battled through it and she beat it,” he said.

“She beat it.”

These three powerful words remind us why spreading awareness and making strides against breast cancer is so important.