Tow trucks released in public fight with MPD

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A civil court judge ordered Mobile Police to release four tow-trucks seized by MPD earlier this year in what had been a crackdown on a number of tow truck companies over the summer. Four trucks owned by SOS towing were driven out of the police department’s impound lot late Tuesday morning.

It took more than an hour for the trucks to drive out on their own power. A representative from the company said a number of the trucks had their batteries drained as doors were left open in the lot.

The release of the trucks is a public setback for the Mobile Police department that had previously charged the owners of SOS Towing with insurance fraud, a case that’s still pending in the court system.

LATEST STORIES