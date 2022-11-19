PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends are remembering the life of a tow truck driver with a special procession later today. Lawrence Darby was shot and killed two weeks ago at St. Stephens Road Apartments. Police later arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the crime.
He worked at Pits and Sons Towing in Saraland. His boss described Darby as a hard worker and their star player. Later today fellow tow truck drivers will join in Darby’s funeral procession. It’s a tribute tow truck drivers have shown when colleagues pass away. His funeral is at 11 Saturday morning with burial to follow at Plateau Cemetery on Bay Bridge Road.
