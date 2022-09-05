DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Many took advantage of the day off by soaking up some rays on Dauphin Island, enjoying one of the last days of summer. For some, the major attractions were proximity and crowd size. WKRG News 5 talked to visitors who appreciated both.

“We wanted to come spend the last labor day at the beach, we thought it would be a great time for family day,” said Terriann Glass.

Many enjoyed a beautiful day at the West End Beach, specifically choosing Dauphin Island not wanting to deal with holiday crowds.

“It’s closer, less busy than Gulf Shores, Pensacola and Orange Beach and all of that,” said Charity Woodruff.

“We walk way down and get away from the crowd,” said Joseph Thompson, from New Orleans. “That’s one of the nice things is it’s not a crowded beach and then we can come back to the other place, rinse off after a day at the beach and have a comfortable drive home.”

People visiting the island chose to spend one of the last days of summer soaking up the sun with loved ones. “With all of my family, just enjoying life with them,” said Glass.

“I was going to stay at home do the same old same old and watch TV, and I was like no I’ve got to get out. I’m recently retired and I’ve got to get out and enjoy,” said PJ Adams.