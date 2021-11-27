Toulminville Community Thanksgiving motorcade includes tribute to people who have passed away

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A holiday season tradition continues in Toulminville with an added tribute. This year’s Toulminville Community Thanksgiving Parade will roll at 11:30 Saturday morning. Before the motorcade, there will be a special ceremony honoring people who have passed during the pandemic.

There will be a special ceremony at 10 honoring people in the community who have died from COVID and other causes. Organizer Levi Wright says this is because last year, with limitations on certain gatherings, some who passed away didn’t get a proper sendoff.

People are asked to gather at the Commonwealth Bank in Toulminville. The ceremony will be at 10. The line-up for the motorcade starts at 10:30 and the motorcade starts at 11:30.