PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Prichard Mayor and longtime public servant dies over the weekend. Ron Davis died Sunday at the age of 59. Friends say he was both tenacious and meek. Even one-time rivals regard him with respect.

“A loving father, a good friend, someone who cared about the city of Prichard and gave his best to do what he felt was the right thing to do,” said former Prichard Mayor Troy Ephriam. Davis died unexpectedly at a Birmingham hospital following complications from a medical issue. Friends say he still had good years ahead of him.

“When a person goes into a hospital you expect them to come home and he went to the hospital and didn’t come home we’re deeply grieved,” said friend and minister Alan Singleton. Davis was mayor during one of the most challenging times in the city’s history. During the Great Recession, Prichard gained national attention as one of the first small cities in America to say they could no longer afford to pay city retirees full pension.

“He made decisions and they weren’t easy decisions and those decisions even linger on today,” said current Mayor Jimmie Gardner. Davis was mayor for eight years and continued in public service through the city’s housing and water boards.