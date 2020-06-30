Total of $10.75 million going to Alabama local airports for improvements

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) — A total of 16 local airports across the state of Alabama will receive a total of $10,750,845 in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants for improvements to airport infrastructure, announced U.S. Senator Richard Shelby Tuesday. This includes two airports in Mobile County, the Jeremiah Denton Airport on Dauphin Island and the Mobile Downtown Airport.

The grant funding, awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), has been made available through annual appropriations measures, as well as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) of 2020.

“Improvements to infrastructure at the local level are important for economic development in our communities,” said Senator Shelby. “I am pleased that these 16 airports will receive nearly $11 million to enhance safety and boost aviation advancements. This is great news for each of these areas and will advance economic growth. I look forward to the positive impact this funding will have throughout Alabama.”

A total of 16 grants were awarded to local airports in Alabama, amounting to $10,750,845 for the following airport projects:

South Alabama Regional Airport-Bill Benton Field , Sanford, Alabama – $166,666 to construct, extend, and improve the safety area

Auburn University Regional Airport, Auburn, Alabama – $2,085,581 to rehabilitate a runway

Bibb County Airport, Centreville, Alabama – $150,556 to reconstruct a taxiway

Cullman Regional Airport-Folsom Field, Vinemont, Alabama – $774,251 to rehabilitate a runway and reconfigure an existing taxiway

Jeremiah Denton Airport, Dauphin Island, Alabama – $588,888 to reconstruct runway lighting and airport lighting vault

Demopolis Regional Airport, Demopolis, Alabama – $166,666 to update the airport master plan or study

Weedon Field Airport, Eufaula, Alabama – $137,765 to acquire land for development and for obstruction removal

Evergreen Regional Airport-Middleton Field, Evergreen, Alabama – $455,663 to construct a taxiway

Richard Arthur Field Airport, Fayette, Alabama – $150,000 to reconstruct an apron

Posey Field Airport, Haleyville, Alabama – $604,575 to install perimeter fencing and for obstruction removal

Headland Municipal Airport, Headland, Alabama – $282,500 to install weather reporting equipment

Huntsville Executive Airport-Tom Sharp Jr. Field, Meridianville, Alabama – $204,934 to acquire land for development and construct an airport-related environmental study

Mobile Downtown Airport, Mobile, Alabama – $3,000,602 to rehabilitate an apron

Northwest Alabama Regional Airport, Muscle Shoals, Alabama – $517,600 to conduct a study, rehabilitate a taxiway, and seal runway pavement joints

Prattville Airport-Grouby Field, Prattville, Alabama – $1,129,018 to seal apron pavement joints, seal runway pavement joints, and seal taxiway pavement joints

Craig Field Airport, Selma, Alabama – $335,580 to rehabilitate a taxilane

