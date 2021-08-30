WATCH: Tornado leaves trail of destruction in Mobile County

Update (3:20 p.m.): Viewer photos show damage to the Trustmark Bank building on Highway 43.

Update (2:44 p.m.): Saraland Police Department confirmed three minor injuries related to the storm.

Update (2:36 p.m.): The driver of a semi truck was taken to the hospital after his truck was overturned by the storm, according to emergency managers.

No report yet on the driver’s condition.

Update (2:30 p.m.): No serious injuries have been reported from the tornado that hit Saraland, Ala. Monday afternoon, but images of extensive damage are emerging.

A strip mall sustained roof and window damage. A small church congregation using one of those strip mall rooms and an insurance agency next door had damage.

Powerlines were down and electricity was out in the area.

Update (1:15 p.m.): Damage confirmed shows trees snapped in Saraland. First responders were on scene of structural damage at Plantation Motel, 1010 Saraland Blvd.

WKRG is investigating additional reports of damage. News crews are arriving to scenes in the area.

CREOLA, Ala. (WKRG) — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Creola around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

WKRG will continue to update this story as it develops.

Ahead of the confirmation, a tornado warning was issued for Mobile County set to expire at 1:15 p.m.