Tornado hovering over Mobile County

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Funnel clouds in South Baldwin County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Viewers across the Mobile County area submitted videos and photos showing the tornado.

Christy Stackpole, Wulff Road at Moffett Road

Wilmer Georgetown and Mason Ferry

Semmes Tornado

John Surginer, Cottage Hill past McFarland

Frank Hill, Tornado on Johnson road

Tornado spotted in Chickasaw earlier with flying debris. Video taken near South Craft Highway by Heather Ortis. US National Weather Service Mobile Alabama

Alencia Davis, South of Cottage Hill Rd.

