MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County residents may be eligible for debris pickup after tornadoes touched down in areas near Semmes and Theodore.

Mobile County Public Works will be picking up tornado debris in select areas that were approved by the Mobile County Commission Thursday, April 7. Debris will be picked up April 8 in the areas affected by the four tornado touchdowns.

Public Works will:

Remove tornado debris within the limited impacted areas identified by the National Weather Service.

Pick up debris that has been placed in rights-of-ways along the confirmed paths of these four tornados (see attached maps).

Pick up debris resulting from this weather event.

Public Works will not pick up household garbage, appliances or hazardous waste. Rabbit Creek residents must place their tornado debris in the right-of-way. Public Works will not enter the subdivisions at Rabbit Creek Drive.

Public Works will only pick up in areas of their jurisdiction. Some areas in Theodore will not be elligible for pick up if they fall under the City of Mobile’s jurisdiction.

Areas eligible for pickup







If you have any questions, call the Mobile County Public Works at 251-574-4030 during regular business hours.