Tornado Cleanup begins in west Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of homeowners in western parts of Mobile County woke up to a mess Saturday morning. In the neighborhood where a home security camera captured the tornado’s fury on video, I saw downed trees, damaged telecom pedestals, debris and litter strewn around Bloomington Drive.

After Scott Dairy Loop, I went to Semmes. My first stop was near the intersection of Box Road and Jamaica Road. There were several trees down and some home damage. One car was trapped when the carport above it collapsed on the vehicle at a home on Box Road.

From there, I stopped by the Lott Road Mobile Home Park. There I saw at least one mobile home with its roof torn off. The storm also flipped a camper upside down and crushed it.

So far, no serious injuries have been reported. Friday was a messy day that bled into a hectic morning for people trying to get their homes back in shape.