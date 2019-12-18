Topgolf to Mobile? Mayor courts company on Twitter

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Could Topgolf come to Mobile? The mayor’s office isn’t confirming anything about the entertainment venue.

But just last week, the company took to Twitter asking where they should build next. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson publicly courted the company on social media, tweeting “Let’s talk!”

The city can’t comment on Topgolf but told News 5 they have calls from national and international companies wanting to come to Mobile because things are going so well.

News 5 spoke with some about the possibility of Topgolf coming, and many were excited by the idea.

“We just don’t have very many attractions around us in Mobile. It’s just kind of an old city. It’d be better to have something new,” said Ryan Rothermel. Ryan continued, “There’s not many places I can go with my friends and just hang out, that’d be a good place to go.”

Topgolf is a game where you score points by hitting micro-chipped balls at giant dartboard-like targets on an outfield.

“I think there’s several colleges with young kids that like to try different things and have fun on the weekends and stuff and I think that would be really intriguing to them,” said Brianna Lisenby.

The closest Topgolf facilities are in Baton Rouge and Birmingham. There is a Swing Suite at the Beau Rivage in Biloxi.

