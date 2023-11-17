MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The third Topgolf in the state of Alabama opened its doors in Mobile on Friday morning after two years of anticipation.

The other two locations are in Birmingham and Huntsville.

Customers like Joseph Hunter and his friends decided to spend their Friday morning at the tee.

“It’s Friday; we are off work, got to get it while we can,” Topgolf customer Joseph Hunter said.

This location brings in 300 new jobs to Mobile and has 60 climate-controlled bays with two levels.

Depending on what day and what time you come in to play the price can range from $28 to $56 an hour per bay. On Tuesdays, all bay prices are half off.

“Total per bay, so if you are going out with six people and spending $100 for two hours total, you can’t beat that,” Topgolf Director of Operations Brian Walsh.

Bringing a new fun element to Mobile, even if you are not good at golf.

“Two out of every three people that ever come into our venues have never swung a golf club,” Walsh said.

The Mobile location also has a nine-hole all-you-can-play mini golf course available for $5, and if you are just hungry, you can go in to just eat.