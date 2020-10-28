Top Mobile County election official clarifies court ruling on non-witnessed or non-notarized absentee ballots

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, voters cast their ballots, in Gates Mills, Ohio. An Associated Press review has found that thousands of Ohio voters were held up or stymied in their efforts to get absentee ballots by mail in 2018’s general election because of a missing or mismatched signature on their ballot application. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Probate Court Judge Don Davis Wednesday clarified a recent court order concerning non-witnessed or non-notarized ballots.

On September 30, a judge for the United States District Court for the Northern

District of Alabama, issued an order prohibiting the enforcement of that notarization/witnessing

requirement for any qualified voters who provided a written statement that they have an underlying medical condition that puts them at a heightened risk of contracting COVID-19, and thus, could not satisfy that requirement due to the pandemic. On October 13, 2020, the Eleventh Circuit issued a stay of that order.

Davis says in Mobile County, ballots received during the following

time frames will be excused from the witnessing/notarization requirement, and thus will be counted:

* Ballots that are postmarked September 30, 2020, through October 13, 2020; and

* Ballots received by hand-delivery, from September 30, 2020, through October 13, 2020.

An absentee voter may check on the status of their absentee ballot at www.alabamavotes.gov.

If an absentee voter determines that their absentee ballot was not timely submitted or was otherwise not compliant, they can go to their assigned poll on November 3 and vote by the

provisional ballot method.

Absentee ballots will be counted on General Election Day on the fourth floor of the Mobile

County Government Center Annex.

LATEST STORIES