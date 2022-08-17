MOBILE, Ala — $2.5 million in local tax dollars could be used to bring Top Golf to Mobile.

The Mobile County Commission could vote Monday on spending $1.25 million to entice the entertainment venue to McGowin Park. Commissioners will discus the idea at a conference meeting Thursday morning. A similar ordinance is expected to be on the Mobile City Council agenda next week, with a vote likely the following week.

Top Golf is a golf driving range game with electronically tracked golfballs and automatic scoring. Venues serve food and alcoholic beverages. Started in 2000, there are now more than 70 Top Golf locations across the country, including ones in Birmingham, Baton Rouge, Huntsville.

Top Golf would be built at the site of the recently closed Stadium 18 movie theater. The business will require 80-90 full-time workers, plus up to a hundred seasonal or part-time workers, according to those involved in the negotiations.

Top Golf venues come in different sizes. The Mobile Top Golf will be two-story with 60 driving bays.

At the Birmingham Top Golf, it costs $49 an hour to rent a bay after 5 p.m.

If approved, construction could begin by the end pof the year

Sources tell WKRG News-5, that Top Golf was also considering a site in Baldwin County, near the Bass Pro Shops in Spanish Fort.