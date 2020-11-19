Top baseball prospects at the Hank this weekend

Game will feature some of the best minority high school players from across the country

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — This weekend, top minority high school baseball prospects will be playing in Mobile – a city that has produced five African-American Hall of Fame inductees.

The Mike Sanders Minority Baseball Prospects All-American Game will be played at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Hank Aaron Stadium. This is an annual game recognizing and showcasing the top minority high school prospects across the country.

“With the history of Hank Aaron Stadium and the Mobile community, this was our first option to encourage kids from around the world to continue to follow in Hank Aaron’s footsteps,” said Alexander Wyche, CEO/Founder of Minority Baseball Prospects.

Each inning will be used to honor different minority great in baseball history.

“We feel Hank Aaron Stadium is the perfect place to hold this event,” said Kevin Grimes, Vice President of Baseball Operations for Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group.

Among the players participating is Andruw Jones, Jr., the son of the former Braves outfielder. Jones is from the Atlanta area and has committed to Vanderbilt. Other prospects are headed to South Carolina, Michigan, Florida State, Alabama, and Tennessee.

The game is free and open to the public.

On Sunday, a home run derby will start at 8:00 a.m. and a free instructional clinic will run from 9:00 am – 11:00 am for ages seven to 14.