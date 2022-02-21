MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Port City might be known for its rich history and amazing eats, but it is also home to some beautiful sights. Emma Pitts, a Mobile photographer, gave WKRG News 5 some insight into what places are the most popular photography spots in Mobile.

“I love taking portrait sessions at these locations because of their beautiful landscapes and deep history. It always warms my heart never I walk down the Avenue of Oaks at my alma mater, Spring Hill College, or reminisce on the beauty of my city when the Mobile skyline lights up at night at Cooper Riverside Park,” said Pitts.

Here is our list of the top 5 Instagrammable places in Mobile:

Washington Square

Credit: Emma Pitts Photography

Washington Square Park in downtown Mobile is bound by Charleston St. and Palmetto St. to the north, Charles St. to the east, Augusta St. to the south, and Chatham St. to the west. Enjoy a central water fountain, elegant oak trees for shade, at this central location that is excellent for family photo shoots.

Spring Hill College

Credit: Emma Pitts Photography

Spring Hill College is a private Catholic college, founded in 1830, with several buildings on the National Register of Historic Places. The Sodality Chapel, the Spring Hill College Quadrangle, St. Joseph’s Chapel and several more are on the Register.

Cooper Riverside Park

Credit: Emma Pitts Photography

For wide views of Mobile’s busy port, downtown Mobile’s Cooper Riverside Park is the place to go. It’s also the perfect site to capture Mobile’s skyline in the background of your photos.

Charles Wood Japanese Gardens

Credit: Emma Pitts Photography

Bienville Square

Credit: Emma Pitts Photography

Pitts said, “These locations are great for any kind of portrait session no matter if it is Christmas card pictures, engagement sessions, or senior portraits, there is always a story to capture and embrace. If you are looking for a classic and fun feel to your photos, these are the places I will always suggest!”