Tomorrow is the last day of Krispy Kreme’s limited time Strawberry Glazed Flavored Doughnut!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- There has been many buzz on social media about Krispy Kreme’s limited- time flavor! From April 28th till May 1st they are offering strawberry glazed doughnuts and strawberry kreme filled doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme has drawn a huge attraction with long lines extending into nearby parking lots. News 5 Colleen Peterson went to the Hillcrest location to test one out herself! She claimed it was definitely worth the long wait. The doughnut bursts with the flavor of fresh strawberries and it is very refreshing for Spring!

The line was about 30 cars deep but they have cones and traffic directors to help keep it organized. If you are wanting to dodge the line, you can always order online and do curb side pick up. A customer claimed it took about 20 minutes until her order was ready if you ordered online.

If strawberry isn’t your favorite flavor, Krispy Kreme has more limited flavors on the way! From May 5-8th they are offering a key lime glazed flavor and from May 12-15th they are offering a lemon flavor!

