Tommy Tuberville makes stop in Mobile, answers campaign questions

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Tommy Tuberville made a stop in the Port City Wednesday, where he met with employees of Coast Diagnostics.

Tuberville toured Coast Diagnostics and their new facility. “I have been all over this state many times since March, in hospitals and our first responders, and doctors and nurses, it’s been unbelievable,” said Tuberville.

He says the new facility was made possible by the CARES Act. “We also helped a lot of hospitals and these labs get started,” he explained.

With 90 days until the General Election, we asked him if he would vote on a second round of stimulus checks. He responded, “I’d have to look at it. You just don’t sign something you know anything about. We’ve got to have confidence in President Trump, the secretary-treasurer and all of the people that’s in charge of the Senate right now, what they’re putting together. We’ve still got a trillion dollars we haven’t spent. We’ve just got to see where this thing goes.”

WKRG and our parent company, Nexstar, have been asking if Tuberville would participate in a debate. First, for the runoff with Jeff Sessions, that race came and went with no debate. We asked again on Wednesday about one for the General Election. “Well, we hadn’t decided yet. We’ll look at all invitation. People know I stand with President Trump, and Doug Jones stands with Schumer and Pelosi and that group. We’ll make a decision when we get closer probably to September, October what we’re going to do,” said Tuberville.

Tuberville is up against Senator Doug Jones. A new poll from Morning Consult shows Tuberville with a large lead. Data shows he has 52% of the vote, while Jones has 35%.

Jones’ camp has debated the results of that poll. We asked Tuberville about the polls, he responded, “I don’t go by polls anyway. People got to go vote. We did the same thing, we had a huge lead in the runoff. We just kind of brushed them off, we worked harder.”

The General Election is on November 3rd.

