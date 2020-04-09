Tom Pollman with Pollman’s Bake Shop dies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Pollman’s Bake Shop in Mobile shared the news of Tom Pollman’s death via Facebook Thursday morning.

The post reads that Tom was taken to a hospital late Wednesday night with a heart condition but the doctors were not able to save him.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the post says they will not have a funeral or a service any time soon but will send out an update for all of his friends and family.

