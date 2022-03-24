MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Battleship Memorial Park will host the “Tolling of the Boats” on April 11 at the USS DRUM.

The event will honor “over 4,000 submarine veterans who lost their life in military service abroad submarines,” according to the release. The event will also all US submarines lost during war, including the 52 in WWII.

The event will be hosted by USSVI Drum Base commander John B. Algee, staff members of the USS DRUM and local submarine veterans. The “Tolling of the Boats” will be held at 2 p.m. at Battleship Memorial Park at 2703 Battleship Parkway.