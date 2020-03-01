Toll Opponents plan “reunion” for documentary shoot Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Toll opponents are having a “reunion” of sorts later today. In an email and Facebook posts, State Auditor Jim Zeigler is asking toll opponents to gather at 3 pm this afternoon at GulfQuest for a documentary shoot on the bridge fight.
Zeigler says the project is being produced by an Austin based filmmaker. Last year, persistent pressure by toll opponents ultimately forced members of the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization to vote against ALDOT’s bridge plan. That vote prompted the governor to say the project was effectively dead. State Auditor Jim Zeigler called members of his Facebook group a movement that strives for government accountability.
