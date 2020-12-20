To gather or not to gather? Families plan the holidays amid the pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After another record-breaking day of new COVID-19 cases, Christmas is on the mind of many and families are having to decide how to celebrate.

The community has found ways for Mobilians to continue traditions, including the Fort Conde Colonial Christmas and taking pictures at the Mardi Gras Park Christmas tree. Families stayed safe tonight with these events but what about gatherings for the bid day next week? WKRG News 5 got reactions from both sides.

Cheyenne Taylor said she and her family are still gathering for the holidays, “You can go to work, school, the club… If you get it you get it,” she said. Her husband Demetrius said, “I think people are tired of it and want to see their family.”

On the other hand, the majority of people who spoke to WKRG said they are in fact changing their plans to follow the recommendations of health officials, like Christle Austin, who said she and her boyfriend are going to Christmas alone in their home, “We’re just going to have an intimate Christmas, no family, and we are going to zoom call everyone.” Another similar answer from Tanya Cumbst, “We usually have big family get-togethers, lots of games, and all that. The kids are a little disappointed this year but with his health problems we just felt like we should cancel.”

If you do plan on still having those large gatherings with loved ones, make sure to follow those guidelines we all know so well by now. Make sure to wash your hands and surfaces, stay socially distant, and continue to wear masks around anyone you do not live with.



