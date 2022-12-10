MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of old tires will get a new life in Mobile. The city held a rare tire amnesty day Saturday. This allows locals to safely and legally dispose of tires instead of having them wind up as junk along the road.

A small line formed at Medal of Honor Park, as people opened up their trunks to reveal the old and sometimes very gross tires they may have had lying around for a long time–just in case.

“In case they hit a curb and bust them so it’s been over a year they’ve got to go,” said Stanley Simon as he happily parted with four old tires. In the first hour of the program Saturday, the drop site at Medal of Honor park already has dozens of old, forgotten tires. Most people felt it’s better they end up here to be recycled than tossed along the roadway or hidden in illegal dump sites.

“Some of our folks found a tire dump of over 200 tires in one place, if you walk in some of these backwater creeks and stuff you’ll see tires,” said Pepper Woolsey with Dog River Clearwater Revival. Not only are tires scattered along the road just an eyesore but they can also be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

“They can have water collect in tires, just the nature of a tire and they cause mosquito problems,” said assistant city engineer Rosemary Ginn. I also stopped by the site at Tricentennial Park where they had a sizable pile before 9 am. At Baumhower Park people were dropping off old tires before the collection officially started. Drivers were eager to unburden themselves of useless stuff.

“Makes me feel good, one less thing to worry about, one less thing to clean around,” said John Butler as he finally gets rid of a single tire.