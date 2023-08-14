MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alex Crow, a former Mobile priest, has made headlines multiple times over the past month. He is accused of grooming a 2023 McGill Toolen Catholic High School graduate and taking her to Italy with him. Today, a love letter Crow allegedly wrote to the teenager was released.

But how did we get here? WKRG News 5 has compiled a timeline of the events.

2 letters written by Crow released – Aug. 14

A letter signed by disgraced Mobile priest Alex Crow and provided to WKRG News 5 by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office offers insight into Crow’s thoughts before leaving the county with a former McGill-Toolin High School student.

Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office released a Valentine’s letter from Alex Crow to the former McGill-Toolen High School Student he is with in Italy, in which he claims they are married.

Family says they are “extremely fearful” for daughter – Aug. 10

A press conference concerning disgraced Mobile priest Alex Crow was called off minutes before it was set to start Thursday afternoon. The family’s attorney would only tell us the family is extremely fearful for their daughter’s safety and they have reason to believe there are numerous girls involved.

MCSO Sheriff believes teen was “groomed” – Aug. 9

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office released new details about the relationship between a Mobile priest and a recent 18-year-old McGill-Toolen graduate, who left the country to go to Italy together last month. Sheriff Burch previously said the two weren’t intimate and that his office wasn’t looking for any criminal charges to be filed against the priest but that has now changed.

Priest’s note said he’s not coming back to America – July 29

Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are giving new insight into a case involving a now-former Mobile Priest who left the country with a recent high school graduate. In a news release Saturday morning, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said “Alex Crow left a letter with the Archdiocese stating he would never return to America. As of today, both he and the young woman remain in Europe.”

Teenager found in Italy by family member – July 28

The 18-year-old girl who took a trip to Europe with a Mobile Priest has been found in Italy by her family today, according to Mobile County Sherriff Paul Burch. Her family said that she went to Europe of her own free will.

McGill Toolen releases statement – July 28

A former priest for the Archdiocese of Mobile who took a trip to Europe with an 18-year-old girl was a spiritual leader at McGill-Toolen High School at the same time the girl was studying there. According to a Facebook post from McGill-Toolen, Crow visited Theology classes and heard confessions from September through December 2021.

Archdiocese of Mobile releases statement – July 26

The Archdiocese of Mobile reported to the District Attorney a former priest who they say abandoned his assignment and exhibited “behavior totally unbecoming of a priest,” according to an Archdiocese official.