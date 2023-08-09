MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- The city of Mobile is asking residents to ensure that home addresses are clearly visible on mailboxes and homes. This includes reflective numbers being placed on both sides of the mailbox and so they are visible at night.

“They make not understand that because they may never think that they will need that. Until they do,” Mobile 911 Communications Director Charlie McNichol said.

This is an obstacle first responders face every day.

“Our objective and primary concern is responding as quickly as possible and treating, transporting, or whatever the case might be,” Mobile Fire Rescue public information officer Steven Millhouse said.

Millhouse says that despite what the public might think, Mobile Fire Rescue calls are mostly for medical emergencies, which are not as easy to find from the road compared to a fire.

“There have been situations where it has occurred out in areas where it’s not densely populated perhaps, or the person stays far away from the main road,” Millhouse said. “So we’re on the main road looking for their home or their mailbox. The mail isn’t on the road and there are no clear markers or identifiers stating that this numerical address is right here.”

Ensuring that these numbers are reflective can help when it is foggy, rainy or dark outside.

“We’re here for you, we want to be able to get to you quickly. Were just asking for your help for being able to do that when you need us,” Millhouse said.

Having visible numbers on mailboxes and houses can also help for everyday services like mail delivery.