TILLMANS CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — A Tillmans Corner home was damaged during a fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire happened around 2 a.m. at a home on Larkspur Drive in the Tillmans Corner community.

WKRG News 5 had a crew on the scene who said flames were not visible when they arrived; however, the home was heavily damaged.

A hole could be seen in the roof with smoke rolling out.

