MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The mother of a young man murdered in Prichard over the weekend is speaking out. Randon Lee was shot and killed Friday night at a Prichard gas station. In a news conference Monday, Prichard Police said the victim was known to the suspects who killed him as someone who had sold marijuana before.

The victim’s mother Ophelia Nichols writes on Facebook, thanking people for support and asking for continued sympathy.

“Please don’t think badly of my son for the circumstances of how he was taken. We are not ashamed of him, and never will be. When I was 18, I made poor choices myself. I think of the person who did this to my son and have empathy for his family once they find out. although others may not think I should but now there will be two families that are hurt and broken.“