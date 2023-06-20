Tickets to “Clotilda: The Exhibition” at Africatown Heritage House are now available at www.clotilda.com.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Tickets to “Clotilda: The Exhibition” at Africatown Heritage House are now available. The exhibit shares the story of the last known slave ship to arrive in the United States.

The museum will officially open to the public on July 8. Due to space limitations, tickets for Clotilda are timed and should be reserved online in advance. They cannot be bought at the door.

July 8 is also “Africatown Community Day,” so due to large crowds, parking will be off-site with shuttles available. The celebration outside is open to the public, but only those with tickets will be permitted inside for the exhibit.

After opening day, Africatown Heritage House will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.