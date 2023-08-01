MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the end of summer nearing it’s getting closer to time for the annual Greater Gulf State Fair. Tickets for the 69th annual fair are on sale now, according to a release from The Grounds.

The fair will be held at The Grounds from Oct. 27 to Nov. 5. It is set to have “a must-see entertainment line-up and the ultimate experience in entertainment, food, and attractions.”

This year, the board and staff with the GGSF and The Grounds are offering a package deemed “The Twofer Package.” The package includes two admission tickets and two unlimited ride wristbands for $49.99.

“I am proud to announce that tickets are now on sale for the 69th Annual Greater Gulf State Fair.

Our team is working hard to ensure this is the safest and best Fair our Patrons have experienced,” said GGSF Executive Director Josh Woods.

For more information, visit the GGSF Facebook page.