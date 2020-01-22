Thursday’s Senior Bowl practices moved indoors

Practices at USA will not be open to the public

If you haven’t been to Ladd-Peebles Stadium yet to check out this year’s Senior Bowl practices, you have missed your opportunity.

Due to expected rainy weather, game organizers have announced Thursday’s practices will be held at the University of South Alabama’s indoor football facility. The practices will be open to coaches, scouts, and the media, but not to the general public.

Friday, the players will participate in the annual Senior Bowl Experience at the Mobile Convention Center and will parade from the event to Cathedral Square where a free concert featuring the Revivalists at 7:30.

The Senior Bowl game kicks off at 1:30 Saturday. Tickets are still available