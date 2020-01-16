THURSDAY AT 10: Seriously injured MPD officer opens up about grueling recovery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been nearly one year since someone ran into Officer Clayton Graham’s patrol car while he was on duty, seriously injuring him.

His family thought his recovery would have been much further along by now.

“Well at this point, I expected honestly that he’d be in a much better place today,” said his wife, Tamica Graham, exclusively to News 5. Her husband can’t walk on his own, he can’t even live at home.

Police say another car hit him head-on on Halls Mill Road near the Spring Creek Bridge. The woman accused of driving that car is Shannon Foreman. She’s charged with Assault 1st, which includes, in her case, driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Mobile Police.

The Graham family has a lot to say about the grueling recovery process. Hear from them Thursday night at 10, only on News 5.

