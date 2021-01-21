Throw beads on a tree for donations at one Midtown Mobile Yardi Gras home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you take a drive down Houston Street in Midtown Mobile, you may see quite a few houses decked out for ‘Yardi Gras.’

One house (at 201 Houston) has a challenge for revelers this year: Throw a strand of beads on the lower branch of the tree below, and the house will donate one dollar to ‘Penelope House’ in Mobile.

The Facebook post has been shared more than 600 times and seems to be gaining attention online.

If you pass by the house send us an updated picture of the tree and we can watch the beads collection grow. Email photos to producers@wkrg.com.

