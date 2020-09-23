“Thriller Nights of Light” to kickoff Friday in Mobile at Hank Aaron Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The “Thriller Nights of Light” begins Friday, September 25, 2020 at 7:00 pm and will be hosted at Hank Aaron Stadium.

The event will go on until Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10:00 pm.

Below is more information from Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group:

The 2020 Thriller Nights of Lights features new light installations and music. The show will run every night, rain or shine, through Halloween. Tickets are $8.00 per person (includes tax) and children 4 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.mobileseg.com or in person at the event. For more information, visit www.mobileseg.com or call 251-572-2327.

LATEST STORIES: