DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A three-vehicle crash on the Dauphin Island Causeway backed up traffic Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was first reported around 12:30 p.m.

At least one of the vehicles was overturned, another had to be removed from the Mobile Bay.

The driver of the partially submerged vehicle was able to get out, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The driver was taken to the hospital.

The road was closed for a few hours as crews worked to clear the crash.