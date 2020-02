MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Gun safety and gun security can lead to safer communities. That’s the message today from members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. ATF Agents visited News 5 to talk about efforts they’re working to fight crime.

Mobile fell short of Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s goal of being America’s safest city by 2020. The city just landed in 54th place in a list of deadliest cities in the US according to FBI crime data. Members of the ATF say they’re focused on making sure guns aren’t used in crimes.