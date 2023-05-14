PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police say three people were shot at a strip club on Wilson Avenue early Sunday morning. Prichard Police were called for a shooting at the Lotus Gentlemen’s Club just before 3:30 Sunday morning.

Police say they don’t know how the weapons got in with a security company at the door. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prichard Police.

We don’t know how badly people were hurt. We don’t know the circumstances that led up to the shooting. We’ve reached out to Prichard Police for more information and are waiting to hear back.

Incidents at the Lotus Club have brought the attention of law enforcement in the past. In 2020 a dancer at the club was charged with child endangerment after police claimed she left her child in a car while working during a shift.